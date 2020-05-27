Prosecutor says he wasn't consulted before ex-Troy officer released from prison

ST. CHARLES — The St. Charles County prosecutor said Wednesday that his office was not consulted by a state parole board before it released a former Troy, Mo., police officer from prison after serving only two years for the rape of a young girl.
The former officer, Marc R. Dody, was released from prison in March, according to the state Department of Corrections, and St. Louis County authorities say he assaulted another girl within weeks of his release.
St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar said the Missouri Board of Probation and Parole's guidelines to release offenders is a “mystery,” explaining that the board does not allow attorneys to weigh in and doesn't inform prosecutors or others of parole hearings for inmates.
“Our system is not set up to give us a voice in these decisions, even if we wanted one,” Lohmar said by email. “In hindsight, I wish we had that opportunity in this case.”
Dody, 42, of Overland, was charged with statutory sodomy in the second degree on May 16 after he was accused of improperly touching a 14-year-old girl this month, court records show. He is being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond. St. Louis County authorities have not indicated how Dody allegedly encountered the girl.
Online court records don't indicate whether he has an attorney to represent him in the case. The attorney who represented him in his earlier rape case did not respond Wednesday to a request for comment.
Dody was charged with three counts of statutory rape in the second degree in 2016. He was charged in St. Charles County and two other counties because he raped the teen in three separate locations. He was convicted in all three counties but received the longest sentence in St. Charles County: six years.
“The cases more or less overlapped one another, since it was the same victim in three different venues,” Lohmar said. “We also wanted to make sure that our sentencing recommendations were relatively consistent.”
Dody was sentenced in 2018. It's unclear why he was released after only two years in prison.
"A first-time inmate will serve a fraction of his actual sentence before he is eligible for parole," Lohmar said. "This is despite the apparent threat to the safety of the community. That appears to be what happened here. Unfortunately, this is a common occurrence."
A spokeswoman for the Department of Corrections, Karen Pojmann, said the state parole board does not disclose why an inmate is released on parole, explaining that such information is confidential.
In the earlier case, the victim was 15 when she met Dody through her job at a Troy pizza shop. Dody resigned from Troy’s police department in July 2016.
