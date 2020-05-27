Prosecutor says he wasn't consulted before ex-Troy officer released from prison

Online court records don't indicate whether he has an attorney to represent him in the case. The attorney who represented him in his earlier rape case did not respond Wednesday to a request for comment.

Dody was charged with three counts of statutory rape in the second degree in 2016. He was charged in St. Charles County and two other counties because he raped the teen in three separate locations. He was convicted in all three counties but received the longest sentence in St. Charles County: six years.

“The cases more or less overlapped one another, since it was the same victim in three different venues,” Lohmar said. “We also wanted to make sure that our sentencing recommendations were relatively consistent.”

Dody was sentenced in 2018. It's unclear why he was released after only two years in prison.

"A first-time inmate will serve a fraction of his actual sentence before he is eligible for parole," Lohmar said. "This is despite the apparent threat to the safety of the community. That appears to be what happened here. Unfortunately, this is a common occurrence."