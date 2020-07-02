Prosecutor won't retry St. Charles County man freed from prison after more than two decades

Witnesses said they saw Irons near the home of Stanley Stolter on Shallow Lake Drive, but Lohmar said Thursday that no one placed Irons at the home on the night of the violent home invasion.

Lohmar said three factors made his decision against retrying Irons "relatively easy": the withheld fingerprint report that excluded Irons; a one-on-one police interview with Irons that was not recorded or transcribed; and the victim's identification of Irons from a police photo spread in which Irons' picture was larger than that of five other possible suspects.

Lohmar said his office decided it would not take a position on whether Irons was innocent or guilty.

"Our objective was whether or not we could ethically retry the case, and in our view we could not," he said. "We don't know whether he's innocent or whether he's guilty but we do know we don't have enough evidence to prove that."

Lohmar was somewhat critical of some of the police tactics used in this case but noted that those "were commonplace" in the 1990s.

"We've come a long way for the better, no question," Lohmar said.

The prosecutor who tried Irons and the O'Fallon detective who investigated the case have since died.