Prosecutor won't retry St. Charles County man freed from prison after more than two decades

ST. CHARLES — Prosecutor Tim Lohmar said Thursday he won't retry an assault and burglary case against a St. Charles County man freed from prison this week after more than two decades.
"We came to the conclusion that there were certain errors in the trial and certain things that if we were to retry him again, it would be nearly impossible to do so and uphold our own ethical standards," Lohmar said.
A day earlier, Jonathan H. Irons, 40, walked out of a Jefferson City prison where he was serving a 50-year prison sentence stemming from a 1997 home invasion in O'Fallon, Missouri.
Irons' years-long quest for freedom got a key assist from WNBA star Maya Moore who suspended her basketball career to help Irons and focus on criminal justice reform.
Irons was convicted of assault, burglary and armed criminal action in 1998. He was charged with shooting homeowner Stanley Stotler, then 38, who came home and was shot in the head by a man hiding in a bedroom closet. Stotler survived and later identified Irons, then 16, of Wentzville, as the intruder.
A judge threw out Irons' 1998 convictions in March, citing a series of problems with the case, including a fingerprint report that had not been turned over to Irons’ defense lawyers at trial. The Missouri Supreme Court then denied the Missouri Attorney General’s office's appeal, leaving the decision to retry Irons' case in Lohmar's hands.
Witnesses said they saw Irons near the home of Stanley Stolter on Shallow Lake Drive, but Lohmar said Thursday that no one placed Irons at the home on the night of the violent home invasion.
Lohmar said three factors made his decision against retrying Irons "relatively easy": the withheld fingerprint report that excluded Irons; a one-on-one police interview with Irons that was not recorded or transcribed; and the victim's identification of Irons from a police photo spread in which Irons' picture was larger than that of five other possible suspects.
Lohmar said his office decided it would not take a position on whether Irons was innocent or guilty.
"Our objective was whether or not we could ethically retry the case, and in our view we could not," he said. "We don't know whether he's innocent or whether he's guilty but we do know we don't have enough evidence to prove that."
Lohmar was somewhat critical of some of the police tactics used in this case but noted that those "were commonplace" in the 1990s.
"We've come a long way for the better, no question," Lohmar said.
The prosecutor who tried Irons and the O'Fallon detective who investigated the case have since died.
When Irons left prison Wednesday, Moore and other supporters were there waiting for him.
Moore, 31, originally from Jefferson City, starred at the University of Connecticut before helping lead Minnesota to four WNBA titles. She put her career on hold last season to help Irons.
One of Irons' lawyers, Jay Lenox, said Thursday that when he met Irons in 2014, Irons told him he expected to spend the rest of his life in prison because he felt he would only be paroled if he admitted to the crimes. Lenox faulted the police investigation, specifically the police photo spread that led to Irons being identified.
"This is just a horrible, horrible case where he should never have been convicted," Lenox said.
Lenox praised Lohmar's decision. He also praised Moore, who became involved in the case because the father of one of her godparents served as a prison minister.
"I've always said Maya, she's the Michael Jordan of women's basketball," Lenox said "For her to take off two years … this is the prime of her career. She's a two-time Olympic gold medalist in basketball and MVP. She was going to sit out the Olympics this year as well. And that just shows you how much she believes in Jonathan."
For now, Irons is staying with Moore's godparents, Lenox said.
