Prosecutors charge Fenton man in fatal collision in August

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A Fenton man has been charged in connection to a fatal collision in which he's been accused of speeding down the wrong side of the road in August.

Nicholas Pilla, 20, was charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and fourth-degree assault on Thursday by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

In charging documents, police said that Pilla was speeding along Bowles Avenue in Fenton on Aug. 13 when traffic ahead of him slowed and then stopped. Pilla then entered the oncoming traffic lane to bypass the stoppage, police said, and collided with a vehicle that was turning onto Green Knoll Drive from Bowles Avenue.

The driver of that vehicle, a woman, was seriously hurt and later died as a result of the crash, police said. A child who was in the vehicle with her was injured.

Data taken from the air bag at the time of the crash showed that Pilla was traveling about 75 mph, police said. The speed limit along that stretch is 35 mph.

Bail for Pilla has been set at $100,000. In seeking Pilla's arrest, St. Louis County police noted several pending criminal and traffic cases, all from 2020 — a driving while intoxicated charge, a speeding charge accusing him of going 105 mph in a 60 mph zone and a charge of eluding police. No attorney was listed for him in court records.

