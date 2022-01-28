Prosecutors charge man for walking into Jefferson County jail posing as deputy

HILLSBORO — A Jefferson County man was charged Thursday after sheriff's deputies said he walked up to the jail's sally port and claimed to be an officer there to pick up an inmate.

Sheriff's deputies let the man in, closed the door and arrested him. He was later charged with a misdemeanor charge of false impersonation, the sheriff's office said on Facebook.

The man was identified in court documents as Chad Michael Gosney, of De Soto. He is being held on $10,000 cash bail.

Officials said they do not believe the person Gosney claimed to be at the jail to pick up had asked to be let out.