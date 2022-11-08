 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prosecutors charge man in connection with hourslong standoff in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors charged a man Friday with a shooting that launched an hourslong standoff with police in south St. Louis. 

Robert D. Boyd II, 38, is facing first-degree assault, resisting arrest and several weapons charges after police say he baselessly accused a neighbor of stealing and shot her on Nov. 2. A bystander shot his gun in the air to distract Boyd, who then retreated into his apartment in the 3600 block of Phillips Place, court documents say. 

Police responded around 11 a.m. to the area and waited outside as Boyd barricaded himself in his apartment for a long standoff. Family members and Boyd himself told police he had "extensive, severe mental health needs," according to charging documents. 

A tactical eventually arrested him.

Boyd is facing charges of first-degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a weapon, resisting or interfering with arrest and two counts of armed criminal action. He is being held without bond. 

An attorney for Boyd was not listed in court documents. 

