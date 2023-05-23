ST. CHARLES — A St. Louis man was charged Tuesday with killing a man and injuring his wife and 13-year-old daughter during a shooting at a home in St. Peters.

Christopher L. Harper, 51, is now facing several charges, including first-degree murder, after police say he broke into a home in the 1600 block of Country Acres Drive, fatally shot 57-year-old Darin Gosejohan and injured Gosejohan’s 45-year-old wife and teen daughter.

Court documents say the home’s security camera showed a large figure walk up the stairs around 1:40 a.m. He ordered the 13-year-old girl to go downstairs, then held his phone with a flashlight in one hand and a small revolver in the other as he walked back downstairs to Gosejohan’s room.

The security camera captured yelling and shots fired and then showed the girl running to the front door in an attempt to escape, court documents said. The girl was unable to open the locks, so she ran back upstairs. The shooter then left, police said.

Gosejohan’s wife said Harper had been dating Gosejohan’s sister, who had been in a long argument with her brother over family finances. Gosejohan recently got conservatorship over his parents, cutting his sister off from the parents’ money and filing to evict her from their house, court documents said.

Gosejohan’s sister was interviewed by police and identified Harper as the shooter from the video and identified her blue Ford Focus as the one being driven by Harper that night.

In a statement, St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Joseph McCulloch called the incident a “terrible tragedy.”

“I want to commend the police officers for a quick arrest in this investigation,” he said.

Harper was ordered to be held without bond.