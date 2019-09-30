UPDATED with details from court file
ST. LOUIS — A man from St. Louis County hired to move items from a warehouse Saturday has been charged with murder after police say he slashed the throat of a co-worker in the city's Mount Pleasant neighborhood.
St. Louis prosecutors on Sunday charged Alipasha Ibragimov, 26, with first-degree murder and armed criminal action, police said. Ibragimov lives in the 9100 block of Villaridge Court in St. Louis County. Judge Madeline Connolly ordered that Ibragimov be held without bail.
The victim is Steven Tyrell Hill, 20, of the 4400 block of Shaw Boulevard. He was killed Saturday afternoon.
At about 4:20 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to the 400 block of Eichelberger Street for a report of an accident or "person struck." They found Hill next to a vehicle, suffering from multiple stab wounds, police said. Hill died at the scene, and police arrested Ibragimov.
Police said Ibragimov and Hill had been using a box truck to move items from a warehouse at 411 Eichelberger Street. The cab of the truck was covered in blood, indicating that Hill had been killed inside the vehicle, police said.
Ibragimov told police that he and Hill were working together Saturday as movers, and they were finishing up for the day when Hill was fatally injured, police said. Ibragimov told police he came out from the warehouse and found Hill stabbed several times. Ibragimov told police he then ran into the warehouse to get help.
But surveillance video showed a different story, police said.
According to court records, surveillance footage showed Ibragimov and Hill outside the warehouse, then Hill getting into the cab of the truck. The video then showed Ibragimov getting into the cab of the vehicle too, then Ibragimov running into the warehouse, covered in blood.
Police didn't disclose a possible motive for the attack.
Crime in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood is up 2.7% from the same six-month period last year.
Jacob Barker of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.