ST. LOUIS — A man from St. Louis County has been charged with murder after police say he slashed the throat of a man Saturday in the city's Mount Pleasant neighborhood.
The victim is Steven Tyrell Hill, 20, of the 4400 block of Shaw Boulevard. He was killed Saturday afternoon.
St. Louis prosecutors on Sunday charged Alipasha Ibragimov, 26, with first-degree murder and armed criminal action, police said. Ibragimov lives in the 9100 block of Villaridge Court in St. Louis County.
Judge Madeline Connolly ordered that Ibragimov be held without bail.
At about 4:20 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to the 400 block of Eichelberger Street for a report of an accident or "person struck." They found Hill next to a vehicle, suffering from multiple stab wounds, police said. Hill died at the scene.
Police arrested Ibragimov but did not discuss a motive for the killing.
Crime in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood is up 2.7% from the same six-month period last year.
Jacob Barker and Kim Bell of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.