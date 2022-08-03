Prosecutors clear man in shooting of robbery suspect at St. Charles QuikTrip

ST. CHARLES — Authorities on Wednesday announced they have cleared a 26-year-old St. Louis man of any wrongdoing after he shot and killed a convenience store robbery suspect last month.
Police said Lance M. Bush 26, was killed July 16 in St. Charles by a QuikTrip customer who saw Bush putting a six-inch fillet knife to the clerk’s throat.
The Post-Dispatch is not naming the shooter because he was not charged with a crime.
The QuikTrip customer stopped around 3:20 a.m. at the gas station at 2260 First Capitol Drive to use the restroom and make a purchase, St. Charles police said in a prior release. The man was on his way back to his vehicle in front of the store when he saw a black SUV pull up abruptly.
The customer watched Bush get out of the SUV, run into the QuikTrip carrying a backpack, and approach a clerk by the coffee pots, police said. Bush then grabbed the clerk and dragged her to the front of the store while she was screaming.
The customer saw Bush inside the station holding a knife to the clerk’s throat. The customer got his 9 mm handgun from his vehicle, entered the store, and confronted the suspect, police said.
Bush grabbed his backpack, told the man, “I have something for you,” and walked toward him, police said.
The customer then fired several times. Bush fell to the floor. The customer and the clerk, who were uninjured, both called 911, police said.
Detectives turned their findings over to prosecutors, who announced Wednesday they would not be filing charges against the man who shot Bush.
Police said they believed Bush was responsible for two other crimes just prior to the QuikTrip incident.
Bush's family told the Post-Dispatch the man had dealt with mental health issues for some time prior to his death.