Prosecutors converge on St. Louis in support of Circuit Attorney Gardner amid investigation

ST. LOUIS — A day after Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner filed a federal lawsuit alleging a racist conspiracy against her, prosecutors from across the nation converged here to show support for the embattled St. Louis prosecutor.

The six prosecutors from California, Florida, Maryland, Massachusetts and Virginia joined supporters Tuesday from St. Louis' black community outside the Carnahan Courthouse in downtown St. Louis to rally for Gardner, whose office has been under investigation in the fallout of a perjury case of a man hired to investigate former Gov. Eric Greitens.

"Kim, like the others that stand before you today, has challenged the status quo and the keepers of the status quo don't like that, which is why she's being personally and professionally attacked," Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby said. "We are here to tell Kim and everyone else we shall not over overcome, but collectively we shall prevail in reforming the criminal justice system."