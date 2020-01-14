Prosecutors converge on St. Louis in support of Circuit Attorney Gardner amid investigation

ST. LOUIS — A day after Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner filed a federal lawsuit alleging a racist conspiracy against her, prosecutors from across the nation converged here to show support for the embattled St. Louis prosecutor.
The six prosecutors from California, Florida, Maryland, Massachusetts and Virginia joined supporters Tuesday from St. Louis' black community outside the Carnahan Courthouse in downtown St. Louis to rally for Gardner, whose office has been under investigation in the fallout of a perjury case of a man hired to investigate former Gov. Eric Greitens.
"Kim, like the others that stand before you today, has challenged the status quo and the keepers of the status quo don't like that, which is why she's being personally and professionally attacked," Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby said. "We are here to tell Kim and everyone else we shall not over overcome, but collectively we shall prevail in reforming the criminal justice system."
In addition to Mosby, the prosecutors who traveled to support Gardner were Diana Becton from Contra Costa County, California; Aisha Braveboy from Prince George’s County, Maryland; Stephanie Morales from Portsmouth, Virginia; Aramis Ayala from the Orlando, Florida, area; and Rachael Rollins from Suffolk County, Massachusetts.
A panel discussion with Gardner and the other prosecutors was scheduled for later Tuesday at Harris-Stowe State University.
Their visit to St. Louis is funded in part by the Vera Institute, a criminal justice reform organization based in Brooklyn, New York. Vera representative Jamila Hodge said no St. Louis tax dollars were spent on the prosecutors' trips here and that some paid their own way.
Gardner is scheduled to be deposed Wednesday as a witness in the perjury case against William Don Tisaby, who is accused of lying during a March 2018 deposition in the run-up to the scuttled Greitens trial. Another witness in the case, former chief Circuit Attorney's Office investigator Tony Box, was deposed for several hours Tuesday.