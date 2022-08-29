 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prosecutors dismiss 2021 murder case against Spanish Lake woman

CLAYTON — St. Louis County prosecutors have dismissed a murder case against a Spanish Lake woman charged last year with murdering a man after ending a relationship with him.

On Friday, prosecutors dropped second-degree murder and armed criminal action charges against Shaquavia N. Willis, 30. Her case had been set for trial last week.

Woman charged with murder in shooting of boyfriend in north St. Louis County

Shaquavia Willis was charged on March 31, 2021 with fatally shooting her boyfriend in north St. Louis County. Image courtesy of the St. Louis County Police Department

She had been charged with fatally shooting Christian Stewart, 33, on March 30, 2021, in the 11800 block of Iguana Terrace.

Police said Willis ended a year-long relationship after seeing Stewart on a video call with an ex-girlfriend, and that Stewart had followed Willis home after the breakup. Police said witnesses reported hearing gunshots and saw a woman getting out of a car, walking toward a man and shooting at him.

Chris King, a spokesman for St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell said additional evidence gathered after charging Willis that led prosecutors to conclude "that dismissing the charges was appropriate." Based on the additional evidence, King said, it became clear Willis had a "viable self-defense" claim.

Willis' lawyer Scott Rosenblum said he presented prosecutors with medical records that supported previous allegations of domestic abuse. He said he's "very appreciative" that Bell's office "maintained an open mind," took a deeper look at the case and dismissed it.

