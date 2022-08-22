 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prosecutors dismiss assault charge against former St. Louis County police officer

CLAYTON — St. Louis County prosecutors have dismissed an assault case against a former St. Louis County police officer who was accused of hitting his 10-year-old son with a belt.

Chris King, spokesperson for St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell, said prosecutors reached a two-year deferred prosecution agreement with Sean Liddell, 36, at the preference of the victim's mother. Liddell had been charged with third-degree domestic assault.

Liddell's lawyer could not be reached.

According to charges filed in August 2020, Liddell's son reported bruising to a school employee in December 2019, prompting a school and University City police investigation.

A spokeswoman for the St. Louis County Police Department said Liddell was employed there from June 2018 through July 24 of this year.

