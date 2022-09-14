Prosecutors dismiss child porn charges against St. Louis-area architect

CLAYTON — St. Louis County prosecutors on Tuesday dismissed charges of child pornography against St. Louis-area architect Thomas B. Wall.

"We're very happy the prosecution dismissed this case against Thomas Wall after further considering the computer forensic evidence," defense lawyer Justin Gelfand said in a statement. "We believe this is the right result, we appreciate the prosecutor's willingness to consider our position, and Mr. Wall looks forward to moving forward with his life and putting this behind him."

Wall, 42, of Creve Coeur, was indicted by a grand jury last year on three counts of child porn possession and one count of promoting child pornography. Court records said Wall had still images of child pornography on three devices, and that he shared still images of sexual conduct that included a person younger than 18.

"The forensic evidence was less conclusive than what was presented when charges were issued," said Chris King, spokesperson for St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell.

Wall has owned Mitchell Wall Architecture and Design for about a decade, according to the firm's website.