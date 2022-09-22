Prosecutors dismiss murder case against St. Louis man in 2020 shooting

ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors this week dismissed a murder case against a man accused of fatally shooting another during an argument in 2020.

Ronald D. Fisher, 43, of St. Louis, had been charged with first-degree murder, assault and weapons charges following a shooting on Christmas Eve 2020 in the city's Carondelet neighborhood. Michael Hunter, 39, died and another person was wounded.

A trial was set to begin this week, but prosecutors said in court they could not proceed because a witness was not available, according to Fisher's attorney Greg Smith.

Authorities said Hunter went to buy drugs from Fisher and another man, Vada Cunningham, 50, on Dec. 24, 2020 in an apartment complex in the 7800 block of Rio Silva Place. An argument ensued, and Hunter was shot in the head, according to a probable cause statement filed by police. Another man was shot in the chest and legs.

Cunningham is facing assault and weapons charges, which are still pending.

A spokeswoman for the circuit attorney's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.