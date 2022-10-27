Prosecutors dismiss murder, weapons charges against St. Louis man in 2018 shooting

ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors this week dismissed first-degree murder, assault and weapons charges for a man accused of the fatal shooting of one man and assault of another in 2018.

Joshua Clemons, 22, faced the charges for more than three years in connection with the death of Christopher A. Williams on Dec. 26, 2018 in the 2600 block of Hickory Street.

Clemons' attorney Luke Baumstark argued his client should never have been charged in the first place. He said there was little evidence to suggest Clemons was involved at all.

"It just didn't need to happen," he said.

Baumstark said Clemons had been in jail for roughly three years while the case was pending.

"We have young men and women who lose significant portions of their lives to charges that wind up being dropped," Baumstark said. "It's something we should really strive to avoid, no matter what side of the coin you're on."

Clemons was indicted alongside Ovell Smith, 27, who was also accused of first-degree murder, assault and weapons charges, and Darrell D. Porter, 27, who was accused of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Both pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm. Smith's other charges were dismissed.

A spokeswoman for the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office declined comment.