Prosecutors dismiss puppy abuse charge against Riverview man

RIVERVIEW — Prosecutors have dismissed an animal abuse case against a Riverview man who was charged in 2019 with beating a 4-month-old puppy into a coma with a hockey stick.

A St. Louis County prosecutor on Friday dropped a felony charge against Cartez J. Spriggs, 36, whose case was set for a bench trial in August. A spokesman for St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell could not be reached.

Police in July 2019 found a hockey stick and blood stains in Spriggs' front yard and then a wheezing puppy lying in blood inside Spriggs' home, charges said. The dog later slipped into a coma.

Spriggs told police he raised the dog above his head and dropped it to the ground, then struck it several times with hockey stick, court records say. He told police he was blacked out with rage.

Spriggs' lawyer could not be reached.

According to court records, Spriggs was released from prison in October on supervised probation after completing "shock time" in a Dunklin County drug dealing case.