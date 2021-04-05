 Skip to main content
Prosecutors drop murder charge against St. Louis man in 2018 shooting
ST. LOUIS — The Circuit Attorney’s Office has dismissed first-degree murder and other charges against a St. Louis man whose trial was scheduled to begin this week.

Prosecutors dismissed the case against Terran Z. Tippett, 32, in the 2018 fatal shooting of Avion Bobo, 20. The dismissal came within days of a St. Louis jury’s acquittal of co-defendant Jerome Pimpin Jones, 34, in Bobo’s death.

Tippett’s lawyer, Luke Baumstark, said the case against his client was weaker than the one against Jones.

Allison Hawk, a spokeswoman for Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner, did not return a request for comment Monday.

Bobo was fatally shot Nov. 4, 2018, in the 1100 block of Riverview Drive following a dispute in a Phillips 66 gas station parking lot.

Terran Tippett

Terran Tippett was charged with murder in the November 2018 shooting death of Avion Bobo in St. Louis. City prosecutors dropped the charges against Tippett this week.
