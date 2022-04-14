Prosecutors in St. Louis decline to file murder charge against teen in November homicide

ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors refused to file first-degree murder charges against an 18-year-old man arrested in connection to a man’s death in November, police said Thursday.

Jerome Taylor, 50, of the 4200 block of North 20th Street, was killed around 5:45 p.m. Nov. 15 as he investigated the sound of gunshots at an apartment complex in the 1400 block of Hickory Lane, police said.

On Tuesday police arrested an 18-year-old on suspicion of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

The police department on Thursday issued a statement that the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office had declined to file charges, citing a lack of evidence.

However, the case remains under investigation, a spokeswoman for the circuit attorney said, and charges could be filed in the future.

According to police records, the prosecutor’s office has refused to file charges in four homicides this year to date.