Prosecutors: St. Charles man on trial for killing 2 women, 2 children 'had a plan'

ST. CHARLES — Richard "Darren" Emery wiped out three generations of a family in less than a minute after a night out drinking in 2018, first killing his girlfriend, then her two children and their grandmother.

"This is someone who had a plan," Assistant Prosecutor Phil Groenweghe told jurors Tuesday in opening statements at Emery's death penalty trial. "He literally went from one room to another — one victim to another — in order to kill them all."

In December 2018, Emery shot 61-year-old Jane M. Moeckel, her two grandchildren Zoe Kasten, 8, and Jonathan Kasten, 10, and the children's mother, Kate Kasten, 39, at a home in the 100 block of Whetstone Drive.

"These were not just random acts from someone who didn't have a plan — from someone in some dissociative state," Groenweghe said.

Emery admits to killing the two women and children, but his lawyers argue he suffered from mental illness that prevented him from understanding what he was doing.

Emery's lawyer, Stephen Reynolds, argued Tuesday that Emery is guilty of murder but that none of the killings was premeditated. Reynolds is expected to offer evidence that Emery suffered from a borderline personality disorder that caused him to have no control over his emotions and actions.

"What was going on inside of his head in those 45 seconds?" Reynolds said to jurors. "Because that's the question in this case. It was just an outpouring, an explosion of pure emotion, rejection, loss, fear and anger, too."

What happened

Emery and Kasten met through mutual friends at a Guns 'N Roses concert in 2017 and soon began dating, Reynolds said. They moved quickly over the next 18 months or so, and Emery began to believe he'd finally found the type of family he'd missed out on his entire life, including through two failed marriages.

He was helping Kasten look for a house, and she asked him to move in with her.

Kasten had been widowed one year earlier. Her late husband, the children's father, was a former Marine who died of cancer in April 2017.

The night of the killings, Dec. 28, 2018, Emery had been out for a poker night and drinking at Throw Backs Bar & Grill in St. Charles and decided to come home after texting with Kasten. She had hinted at sex, Groenweghe said, but when he got home the couple began arguing.

A fight began in a bathroom and spilled into the bedroom. Emery then shot Kasten twice, first in the shoulder and then in the head.

Kasten's mother, meanwhile, was barricaded in another bedroom with her grandchildren. She called 911 to report shots fired, and gunshots could be heard on the 911 call.

Emery kicked in the door where Moeckel and the kids were hiding and shot them at close range with a 9 mm, Groenweghe said. Zoe was shot in the face; Jonathan was shot three times in the face and the side; Moeckel was shot in the face while she screamed to a 911 dispatcher, "He shot us! He's beating us up and shooting."

Emery fired nine shots, authorities said. Police found all four victims dead inside two upstairs bedrooms in what authorities have described as a "gruesome scene."

Emery left the house with an AR-15 rifle, more than 400 rounds of rifle ammo, plus another 500 rounds of 9 mm ammo, Groenweghe said. He left the home, locked the front door and "calmly" drove away from the house slowly to avoid attracting attention.

That behavior, Groenweghe said, showed a "continuing course of conduct" to escape responsibility.

Officers found Emery after a seven-hour, overnight search. When police tried to stop his pickup, prosecutors said, he got out and fired several shots at officers on Cheshire Drive, near Muegge Road, before running off wounded. Police shot Emery once in the back and once in the buttocks.

Police said Emery then tried to carjack another woman. She fought him off but suffered seven stab wounds in the attack. She survived and is expected to testify.

The next morning, Emery took refuge in an unlocked Volkswagen parked in a lot of a U-Haul and used car dealership off Highway 94 near Interstate 70, Groenweghe said.

About 7:20 a.m., police got a call from the QuikTrip at 2260 First Capitol Drive for a man bleeding in the store from gunshot wounds to the neck and hip.

Police arrested Emery in a bathroom stall of the gas station. He told police he'd gotten rid of the gun he used to shoot at police. Officers found the pistol and knife he used in the carjacking attempt.

The trial

Prosecutors played the 911 call in the courtroom and several body camera video clips from the bloody crime scene at Kasten's home.

Someone can be heard screaming "Why? Why?" in the tape. Then, a male voice can be heard saying "What did you say?" before a gunshot stops the woman's screams.

The body camera videos show a bloodied Kasten gasping for air as police wrap her head in clothing in an attempt to stop her bleeding. Police asked Kasten several times who shot her, but her answers didn't make sense.

On Tuesday, Emery shielded his eyes with his hands while the body camera video played in court Tuesday and wiped his face with tissues. He is expected to testify.

"Darren's responsible, he'll tell you," Reynolds said. "He'll tell you that he was out of control. What he did is beyond words of horribleness. As difficult as this is, it's not murder in the first degree."

St. Charles Circuit Judge Michael Fagras is allowing video and still cameras in his courtroom for Emery's trial. The judge sealed the entire case file from the public last fall weeks before Emery was originally set for trial.

The jury, including four alternates, includes 10 women and six men. They will be sequestered for the entirety of the trial.