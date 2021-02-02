Prosecutors: St. Louis man confessed to shooting and killing a man during argument in Moline Acres

MOLINE ACRES — A St. Louis man was charged with murder Wednesday after prosecutors say he shot and killed another man during an argument in Moline Acres.

In addition to the confession, police say multiple witnesses saw Jy-Don Harnett, 21, shoot and kill Jamell Killiebrew, 30. Killiebrew was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Harnett shot Killiebrew just before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 9800 block of Omega Drive, where Killiebrew lived. Harnett then ran from the scene before coming back to admit he shot and killed Killiebrew during an argument. He also shot at and missed another person at the scene, prosecutors say.

Police found the gun in a nearby sewer where Harnett told them he hid it after the shooting, according to court documents. Harnett is also being investigated for a December 2020 incident in St. Charles County "regarding an altercation involving the same firearm," court documents show.

Harnett lives in the 4500 block of San Francisco Avenue in St. Louis.

He is charged with murder, assault and two counts of armed criminal action. He is being held on a $1 million bond at St. Louis County Jail.

Joel Currier of the Post-Dispatch contributed.

