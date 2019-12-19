You are the owner of this article.
Prosecutors: St. Louis man indicted for fatal carjacking in June

ST. LOUIS — A man from St. Louis was indicted in federal court Thursday and accused of a fatal carjacking in June, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Jalen Exavier Simms, 24, was indicted on one count of attempted carjacking and one count of discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, prosecutors said.

On June 3, Simms tried to steal Jabari Clark’s 2012 Dodge Ram truck, prosecutors said. Police at the time said that Clark, 27, was shot in the head just after 6 a.m. in the 3100 block of Rauschenbach Avenue in the St. Louis Place neighborhood and died at a hospital.

No lawyer is listed for Simms in court records.

“Gun violence and carjackings remain top priorities of this office," U.S. Attorney Jeff Jensen said in a statement.

This case is being investigated by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

