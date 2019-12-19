Prosecutors: St. Louis man indicted for fatal carjacking in June

ST. LOUIS — A man from St. Louis was indicted in federal court Thursday and accused of a fatal carjacking in June, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Jalen Exavier Simms, 24, was indicted on one count of attempted carjacking and one count of discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, prosecutors said.

On June 3, Simms tried to steal Jabari Clark’s 2012 Dodge Ram truck, prosecutors said. Police at the time said that Clark, 27, was shot in the head just after 6 a.m. in the 3100 block of Rauschenbach Avenue in the St. Louis Place neighborhood and died at a hospital.

No lawyer is listed for Simms in court records.

“Gun violence and carjackings remain top priorities of this office," U.S. Attorney Jeff Jensen said in a statement.

This case is being investigated by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Get high-interest news alerts delivered promptly to your inbox.

Sign up try again Error: Please try again later Thanks! *



Salary information 2019 homicide map Missouri executions Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.