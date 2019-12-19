Prosecutors: St. Louis man indicted for fatal carjacking in June

A St. Louis firefighter sprays down the pavement on Monday, June 3, 2019, following a shooting in the 3100 block of Rauschenbach Avenue in St. Louis. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Police investigate a shooting in the 3100 block of Rauschenbach Avenue on Monday, June 3, 2019, in St. Louis. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com
A St. Louis police crime lab technician works the scene on Monday, June 3, 2019, at a pickup truck whose driver was shot and killed in the 3100 block of Rauschenbach Avenue in St. Louis. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com
St. Louis police investigators and crime lab technicians work the scene on Monday, June 3, 2019, following a homicide in the 3100 block of Rauschenbach Avenue in St. Louis. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com
ST. LOUIS — A man from St. Louis was indicted in federal court Thursday and accused of a fatal carjacking in June, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Jalen Exavier Simms, 24, was indicted on one count of attempted carjacking and one count of discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, prosecutors said.
On June 3, Simms tried to steal Jabari Clark’s 2012 Dodge Ram truck, prosecutors said. Police at the time said that Clark, 27, was shot in the head just after 6 a.m. in the 3100 block of Rauschenbach Avenue in the St. Louis Place neighborhood and died at a hospital.
No lawyer is listed for Simms in court records.
“Gun violence and carjackings remain top priorities of this office," U.S. Attorney Jeff Jensen said in a statement.
This case is being investigated by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
