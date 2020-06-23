Protester arrested outside Florissant police station faces charges

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — One person arrested last weekend at protests outside the Florissant Police Department is facing charges.

Tauren Taylor, 25, of the 8400 block of Kempland Place in University City, was charged Monday with a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest. The charge says that during a protest Sunday outside the Florissant police station, Taylor tried to stop officers from arresting another man and scratched an officer above the officer's eye.

During a struggle with police, an officer fell to the ground and suffered bruising on her right calf and knee, charges say.

Bail information for Taylor was not immediately available, and Taylor could not be reached for comment. Court records did not indicate if Taylor has retained a lawyer.

Demonstrations have flared over several nights this month following first the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, and then the release of a video showing a Florissant police SUV striking a man attempting to flee from officers on June 2. The detective driving the SUV, Joshua L. Smith, has since been fired from the department and charged with assault.

Editor's Note: This story has been updated to reflect that just one person so far faces charges related to the Florissant protests. Due to a police clerical error, charges were filed and immediately dismissed against another person who was included in earlier version of this story.

