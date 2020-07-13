Protester charged in attack on city workers near St. Louis City Hall

ST. LOUIS — A man identified as a protester has been charged in connection with last week's attack on two city employees who were trying to tow a car at City Hall, authorities said Monday.
The St. Louis circuit attorney on Friday charged Daundre Fitzpatrick, 20, with third-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon, both felonies. He also faces a third charge, a misdemeanor, of fourth-degree assault. No bond is allowed.
Fitzpatrick lives in the 5200 block of Alabama Avenue. He was being held in the St. Louis City Jail on Monday. Online court records do not list an attorney representing him. His relatives could not be reached.
Two city employees attempting to tow cars from a no-parking zone in front of City Hall were assaulted at 13th and Chestnut streets as protesters occupied the area, authorities said. Police said the attack happened about 3 a.m. last Thursday.
Charges say Fitzpatrick hit one of the workers in the back of the head with a firearm, and he punched the other worker in the back of the head. Fitzpatrick also is accused of displaying a a Micro Draco 7.62 caliber rifle, a weapon readily capable of lethal use, in an angry or threatening manner.
The workers, men in their 40s, had gone to City Hall around 3 a.m. to tow the cars. Police said protesters surrounded them, climbed on top of the tow truck and laid down in the street in front of the truck. Punching the worker in the head is the crime for which Fitzpatrick faces the misdemeanor charge. The felony is for hitting the other worker in the head with the gun.
Fitzpatrick is the only man police say has been charged. St. Louis police Officer Michelle Woodling said the second suspect hasn't been arrested.
According to court documents, a group of about 15 protesters swarmed the workers and began screaming at them. When some of the protesters climbed onto the flatbed of the truck, a worker urged them to get down; that's when he was struck, police said. The worker turned around and saw Fitzpatrick holding a black bag; Fitzpatrick pulled a gun from the bag and pointed it at the worker, charges say. Witnesses corroborated the worker's account, police said. The second worker, after being hit, saw Fitzpatrick run away, charges said.
On Friday, police stopped a Nissan Altima near Cole and 11th streets. Fitzpatrick was driving. Police said the rifle was on the floorboard of the car. The victims and other witnesses identified Fitzpatrick as the attacker, police said.
A Facebook page called Occupy City Hall STL posted a statement Thursday evening that said the move to tow vehicles was a "weaponization of parking enforcement," as the city website says cars that are illegally parked during street cleaning times will be ticketed, not towed.
The post also said the person who the city claims revealed a firearm "was not a representation of the way nearly 20 other people intervened in an attempt to resolve this issue nonviolently."
Director of Public Safety Jimmie Edwards last week said that most of the protests held in the city have been nonviolent. But the men who attacked the workers "are not peaceful or non-violent." He said they would be arrested and held accountable.
Protesters outside City Hall have demanded Mayor Lyda Krewson resign because she read the names and addresses of people who wanted to defund police during a Facebook Live briefing weeks ago. Krewson later apologized and said she has no plans to resign.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.