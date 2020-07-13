Protester charged in attack on city workers near St. Louis City Hall

ST. LOUIS — A man identified as a protester has been charged in connection with last week's attack on two city employees who were trying to tow a car at City Hall, authorities said Monday.

The St. Louis circuit attorney on Friday charged Daundre Fitzpatrick, 20, with third-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon, both felonies. He also faces a third charge, a misdemeanor, of fourth-degree assault. No bond is allowed.

Fitzpatrick lives in the 5200 block of Alabama Avenue. He was being held in the St. Louis City Jail on Monday. Online court records do not list an attorney representing him. His relatives could not be reached.

Two city employees attempting to tow cars from a no-parking zone in front of City Hall were assaulted at 13th and Chestnut streets as protesters occupied the area, authorities said. Police said the attack happened about 3 a.m. last Thursday.

Charges say Fitzpatrick hit one of the workers in the back of the head with a firearm, and he punched the other worker in the back of the head. Fitzpatrick also is accused of displaying a a Micro Draco 7.62 caliber rifle, a weapon readily capable of lethal use, in an angry or threatening manner.