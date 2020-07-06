Protesters and police dispute the facts after 17 arrests Sunday in Florissant

Police Chief Timothy Fagan later contested Gray's characterization of why police made arrests and pushed protesters off of the property, arguing that officers didn't come to the front of the building until protesters pried a piece of plywood away from a window of police headquarters.

"Once they've removed the plywood to expose the building, things have changed a little," Fagan said. "Police departments around the country have been damaged. Some have burned. There were windows smashed in Ferguson. We cannot allow the building to be exposed in that manner. … The notion that somehow we came outside and police decided to have a confrontation for writing on plywood with Magic Marker is ridiculous."

Gray said he didn't see this occur, and that Expect Us "would not tolerate it."

Bush recalled police pushing into the crowd of a few hundred protesters and seeing protesters fall to the ground. Bush said she was pepper-sprayed by police.