Protesters and police dispute the facts after 17 arrests Sunday in Florissant

FLORISSANT — Protest organizers are disputing the Florissant Police Department's account of arrests that occurred Sunday night outside police headquarters.
Protesters argue police used unnecessary force in confronting nonviolent protesters, while police said in a Facebook post that aggressive and destructive protesters led to the arrests. Both parties released videos Monday to support their claims.
“We want the police department to take some responsibility, not just for last night, but for the anger and for the pain that is in this particular community,” longtime activist Darryl Gray said.
A statement published on the police department's Facebook page Sunday night said 17 protesters were arrested after committing unspecified property damage. "Numerous" items were thrown at police officers, the statement says, and arrestees were charged with trespassing, failure to disperse and unlawful assembly.
"The Florissant Police Department continues to recognize individuals’ rights to PEACEFULLY protest, but unfortunately the peaceful protesters’ message is continuing to be stolen by aggressive individuals in the protest crowds," the statement reads.
Protests have been held for more than a month in front of Florissant police headquarters, both as a part nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis, and in reaction to a video that appears to show a Florissant police officer hitting a fleeing suspect with his patrol car.
Floyd died on May 25, and the Florissant incident happened eight days later.
In Florissant, former detective Joshua Smith has been fired and charged with assault. Other officers at the scene of the incident were cleared by St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar of wrongdoing.
Gray, an Expect Us organizer and political advisor for the St. Louis Metropolitan Clergy Coalition, along with activist and candidate for U.S. Congress Cori Bush, held a press conference Monday in front of the police department.
Gray said the only thing protesters damaged Sunday was a temporary plywood box placed around a statue that sits in front of the police department, which protesters wrote on with markers. The box was painted over the following day, but the phrases "Black Lives Matter" and "Defund the police" could still be seen through the paint.
"This is the damage that made them come out and attack us viciously," Gray said. "This is the property damage that caused dozens of police officers to come out in full riot gear and initiate contact with nonviolent protesters. … This is the property damage that resulted in people being beaten and pepper-sprayed and tear-gassed."
Police Chief Timothy Fagan later contested Gray's characterization of why police made arrests and pushed protesters off of the property, arguing that officers didn't come to the front of the building until protesters pried a piece of plywood away from a window of police headquarters.
"Once they've removed the plywood to expose the building, things have changed a little," Fagan said. "Police departments around the country have been damaged. Some have burned. There were windows smashed in Ferguson. We cannot allow the building to be exposed in that manner. … The notion that somehow we came outside and police decided to have a confrontation for writing on plywood with Magic Marker is ridiculous."
Gray said he didn't see this occur, and that Expect Us "would not tolerate it."
Bush recalled police pushing into the crowd of a few hundred protesters and seeing protesters fall to the ground. Bush said she was pepper-sprayed by police.
Protesters have said they were beaten with batons, but Fagan says he isn't aware of anyone being struck by a baton. Video recorded by police body cameras and security footage is being reviewed, he said.
Gray stated that no objects, such as water bottles, were thrown at police until the police line had begun to advance toward protesters. Fagan agreed with this characterization.
“That doesn’t excuse it,” Fagan said. “And yes, as (Gray) said, three warnings were given. They had substantial time to leave the front of the building, and they chose not to.”
In all, several dozen protesters have been arrested in recent weeks in Florissant. Another protest is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday outside the Florissant Police Department.
The day after
On Monday, about 40 people sat on the ground outside the Buzz Westfall Justice Center, waiting for those arrested in Florissant Sunday night to be released.
“We have to show people they are loved and cared about after experiencing something as traumatic as being arrested violently and sitting in a jail cell covered in mace overnight,” Ohun Ashe, 30, an organizer with ExpectUs, said.
Several people who were arrested in Florissant Sunday exited the jail shortly after 1 p.m. Supporters flocked to them, providing food, water and helping rinse their eyes of pepper spray.
Elijah Foggy, 19, was released from Florissant’s jail but was driven by a friend to Clayton, where he met with supporters outside the jail. Kat Johnson, 28, a volunteer medic, attended to wounds on Elijah’s arms, legs and face.
Another woman released from the Clayton jail was led down the sidewalk as she winced from the pain of pepper spray in her eyes, left over from the night before.
Jaz’min Franks, 26, from St. Louis, was sitting outside the justice center and said she was at the Florissant protest the night before. She was not arrested, but she came out at noon Monday to support those inside the jail.
“I got maced so severely,” Franks said. “Right now, as I’m talking to you, my skin is crawling.
"At the end of this, I just feel like I should not have to come outside and worry about my skin color."
Nassim Benchaabane of the Post-Dispatch contributed.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.