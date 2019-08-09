FERGUSON — Protesters marking the fifth anniversary of Michael Brown's death gathered outside the Ferguson police station Friday evening and blocked South Florissant Road.
Police used bullhorns to ask a crowd of about 20 to get back on the sidewalk. Jason Armstrong, Ferguson's recently installed police chief, walked among the demonstrators.
"I tried to have a conversation with them to see if they were willing to come to a compromise, but they weren't willing to do so," he said.
Four people were arrested for blocking the road. Two were holding a banner that read "Road closed due to injustice."
Some black protesters confronted Armstrong and directed racial slurs at the chief, who identified himself to the crowd as biracial.
"In any profession, no matter what profession you're in, you're going to get tested," Armstrong said.
Around 10 p.m., four police officers were directing traffic and periodically allowing protesters to cross the road. About 40 people were still on hand, listening to music from cars and dancing in the roadway when allowed by police.
"What they're doing now is what they should have done before" people were arrested, said Felicia Pulliam, one of the protesters and a member of the former Ferguson Commission.
She said protesters had a rapport with Delrish Moss, a former chief, and hoped to build a similar relationship with Armstrong.
"Arresting people on the fifth anniversary is not a way to build bridges," she said.
By 11 p.m., the four who had been arrested had been released and rejoined the protest.
The protest capped a day of memorials for Brown, who was shot by a Ferguson police officer in 2014.
David Carson of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.
Recently elected Ferguson city council member Fran Griffin, left, and newly hired Ferguson police chief Jason Armstrong, center, talk as protesters block traffic on South Florissant Road in Ferguson on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Friday marked the fifth anniversary of the shooting that became a pivotal point in race relations and policing in American history. A short time later, after some verbal warnings, four protesters were arrested for standing in the road and blocking traffic.
Ferguson police officers arrest Ferguson resident Emily Davis for holding a banner and blocking traffic on South Florissant Road in Ferguson on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Four protesters were arrested for standing in the road and blocking traffic and a fifth man who appeared to be intoxicated and arguing with protesters was arrested later in the night. About 40 people showed up outside the police station to protest on the fifth anniversary of Michael Brown being shot and killed by Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson.
Cal Brown stands with her husband Michael Brown, Sr. during 4:32 of silence in memory of Michael Brown to signify the time his body was left on Canfield Drive in Ferguson five years ago, during a memorial program at the Canfield Green Apartments on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
Lesley McSpadden, the mother of Michael Brown, prays with a group from Rainbow of Mothers, before placing a large wreath at her son's grave on the fifth anniversary of this death on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at St. Peter's Cemetery. At left stands Samaria Rice, the mother of Tamir Rice, who was killed by police in 2014 in Ohio. Center is Ben Crump, her attorney, at right, her husband Louis Head.
Michael Brown Sr. press conference
Michael Brown Sr., shares a light moment with his daughter, Mikelle, 6, before the press conference, Aug. 9, 2019. The press conference was called by Brown to announce his intention to ask St. Louis County prosecutor Wesley Bell to re-examine the evidence in his son's death five years ago, and to reopen the investigation.
Original Ferguson protesters, known as the Ferguson Front Line, lead the crowd in chants to close a program recognizing the fifth anniversary of Michael Brown's death on Canfield Drive on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. The event was dedicated to the protest group.
Lesley McSpadden, the mother of Michael Brown, watches balloons fly into the sky after visiting her son's grave on the fifth anniversary of this death on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at St. Peter's Cemetery.
Lesley McSpadden, the mother of Michael Brown, pray with group of mothers from Rainbow of Mothers, holding a large wreath to place at her son's grave on the fifth anniversary of this death on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at St. Peter's Cemetery. In the center is Samaria Rice, the mother of Tamir Rice who was killed by police in 2014 in Ohio. To the left is Nardyne Jefferies, the mother of Brishell "Bri" Jones, who was one of nine people shot in one of the District's deadliest mass shootings that happened on March 30, 2010.
Comforted by mothers from Rainbow of Mothers, Lesley McSpadden, the mother of Michael Brown, watches balloons fly into the sky after visiting her son's grave on the fifth anniversary of this death on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at St. Peter's Cemetery. To the right , stands Samaria Rice, the mother of Tamir Rice who was killed by police in 2014 in Ohio. To the left is Nardyne Jefferies, the mother of Brishell "Bri" Jones, who was one of nine people shot in in a mass shooting in 2010.
Lesley McSpadden, the mother of Michael Brown, visits her son's grave on the fifth anniversary of this death on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at St. Peter's Cemetery.
White pigeons are released by Michael Brown Sr. at the rebuilt memorial for his son Michael Brown on Canfield Drive in Ferguson during a fifth anniversary program commemorating Brown's death on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
The siblings of Michael Brown Jr. are comforted after they spoke briefly at a fifth anniversary program commemorating their brother's death on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
While a somber event, the fifth anniversary of Michael Brown's death was also a bit of a homecoming for original Ferguson protesters, known as the Ferguson Front Line. Dontey Carter, left, greets Michael Brown Sr. before a memorial program for his son on Canfield Drive on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. The event was dedicated to the original protest group.
Cal Brown kisses her husband Michael Brown Sr. during a memorial program for Michael Brown on Canfield Drive in Ferguson on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, the fifth anniversary of his death after being shot by a police officer.
Original Ferguson protesters, known as the Ferguson Front Line, stand in front of Michael Brown Sr. to be recognized at the close of a program recognizing the fifth anniversary of Michael Brown's death on Canfield Drive on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. The event was dedicated to the protest group.
Michael Brown Sr., left, and activist Anthony Shahid gather roses to lay at a rebuilt memorial for his Michael Brown Jr. on Canfield Drive in Ferguson during a fifth anniversary program commemorating Brown's death on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
Ferguson Front Line protesters sign a flag marking the fifth anniversary of Michael Brown's death during a memorial program on Canfield Drive in Ferguson on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. The event was dedicated to the original protest group.
Dontey Carter, an original Ferguson protester, is comforted by family at the conclusion of a memorial for Michael Brown on Canfield Drive in Ferguson, marking the fifth anniversary of Brown's death on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
Michael Brown Sr. gathers roses to lay at a rebuilt memorial for his son Michael Brown on Canfield Drive in Ferguson during a fifth anniversary program commemorating Brown's death on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
Cal Brown wipes the head of her husband Michael Brown Sr. during a memorial program for Michael Brown on Canfield Drive in Ferguson on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, the fifth anniversary of his death after being shot by a police officer.
A young boy watches from the Canfield Green Apartments in Ferguson as people and media gather at the rebuilt memorial for Michael Brown on the fifth anniversary of his death on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Brown was shot and killed by a Ferguson police officer in the middle of Canfield Drive.
Michael Brown Sr. embraces his wife Cal following a memorial program for Michael Brown on Canfield Drive in Ferguson on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, the fifth anniversary of the teenager's death after being shot by a police officer.
Just a handful of people and an occasional Ferguson police car pass a memorial to Michael Brown Jr. on Canfield Drive in the Canfield Green Apartments on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. A program in memory of Brown was held at the site later in the morning.
"Mention our football team . We are going to be tough this year," said Jason McDowell,17, (left) a student at McCleur High School, who shoots hoops alongside his teammate Deveion Cannon,16, during the Community Day celebration on the fifth anniversary of Michael Brown's death on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, in the parking next to Sam's Meat Market.
Frontline protester Anthony Cage carries his protest flag during the Community Day celebration on the fifth anniversary of Michael Brown's death on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, in the parking next to Sam's Meat Market.
Ferguson Cops mingle with residents during the Community Day celebration on the fifth anniversary of Michael Brown's death on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, in the parking next to Sam's Meat Market.
Michael Brown Sr. high-fives Zayvion Taylor, 3, of Boston, who was enjoying a horse ride during the Community Day celebration on the fifth anniversary of Michael Brown's death on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, in the parking next to Sam's Meat Market.
Pedestrians and cars move along on Canfield Drive on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 in Ferguson past the rebuilt memorial set up on the spot that Michael Brown was shot and killed by Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson in 2014. Friday marked the fifth anniversary of the shooting that became a pivotal point in race relations and policing in American history.
The sun sets on the rebuilt memorial to Michael Brown on Canfield Drive in Ferguson on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. The memorial is rebuilt every year on the spot Brown was shot and killed by Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson in 2014. Friday marked the fifth anniversary of the shooting that became a pivotal point in race relations and policing in American history.
Yolanda Talley, 59, from Jennings, raises a rose to the sky for Michael Brown at the rebuilt memorial for Brown on Canfield Drive in Ferguson on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. The memorial is rebuilt every year on the spot Brown was shot and killed by Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson in 2014. Friday marked the fifth anniversary of the shooting that became a pivotal point in race relations and policing in American history.
"Hi, we're back" says Gina Gowdy as she waves to some Ferguson police officers in front of the police station while other protesters begin to block traffic on South Florissant Road in Ferguson on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Gowdy has been a frequent protester at in Ferguson since the Michael Brown as shot and killed by Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson Friday marked the fifth anniversary of the shooting that became a pivotal point in race relations and policing in American history.
Newly hired Ferguson police chief Jason Armstrong, second from the right, watches as protesters begin to block traffic on South Florissant Road in Ferguson on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Friday marked the fifth anniversary of Michael Brown being shot and killed for Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson that became a pivotal point in race relations and policing in American history. "No matter what profession you're in you're going to get tested" said Armstrong who is only a few weeks into the job as Ferguson's police chief. A short time later, after some verbal warnings, four protesters were arrested for standing in the road and blocking traffic.
Newly hired Ferguson police chief Jason Armstrong, fourth from the right, talks with protesters blocking traffic on South Florissant Road in Ferguson on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Friday marked the fifth anniversary of the shooting that became a pivotal point in race relations and policing in American history. "No matter what profession you're in you're going to get tested" said Armstrong who is only a few weeks into the job as Ferguson's police chief. A short time later, after some verbal warnings, four protesters were arrested for standing in the road and blocking traffic.
Ferguson police officers arrest Ferguson resident Emily Davis for holding a banner and blocking traffic on South Florissant Road in Ferguson on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Four protesters were arrested for standing in the road and blocking traffic and a fifth man who appeared to be intoxicated and arguing with protesters was arrested later in the night. About 40 people showed up outside the police station to protest on the fifth anniversary of Michael Brown being shot and killed by Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson.
Tony Rice is arrested by Ferguson police for holding a banner and blocking traffic on South Florissant Road in Ferguson on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Four protesters were arrested for standing in the road and blocking traffic and a fifth man who appeared to be intoxicated and arguing with protesters was arrested later in the night. About 40 people showed up outside the police station to protest on the fifth anniversary of Michael Brown being shot and killed by Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson. Rice was released a few hours later after he was bo
Ferguson police officers arrest Ferguson resident Angelique Kidd for standing in the street and blocking traffic on South Florissant Road in Ferguson on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Four protesters were arrested for standing in the road and blocking traffic and a fifth man who appeared to be intoxicated and was arguing with protesters was arrested later in the night. About 40 people showed up outside the police station to protest on the fifth anniversary of Michael Brown being shot and killed by Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson. Photo by David Carson,
Newly hired Ferguson police chief Jason Armstrong, left, talks with as protesters outside the Ferguson police station as other protesters block traffic on South Florissant Road in Ferguson on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Friday marked the fifth anniversary of Michael Brown being shot and killed by Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson that became a pivotal point in race relations and policing in American history. Some protesters talked with the chief calmly and others yelled insults and racial slurs at chief who identified himself at being biracial. Photo by David Carson,
Delrio Lee, from St. Louis, creates a chalk outline of her daughter Naiah Lee, 16, as she lays in the road while a Ferguson police officer has traffic stopped on South Florissant Road in Ferguson on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Friday marked the fifth anniversary of Michael Brown being shot and killed by Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson that became a pivotal point in race relations and policing in American history. Photo by David Carson,
After being released from jail Ferguson resident Emily Davis gets a hug from filmmaker Chris Phillips during a protest outside the Ferguson police station on South Florissant Road in Ferguson on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Friday marked the fifth anniversary of Michael Brown being shot and killed by Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson that became a pivotal point in race relations and policing in American history. A few hours earlier Davis had been one of four protesters arrested for standing in the street and blocking traffic in front of the police station. Photo by David Carson,
