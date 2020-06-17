Protesters in St. Louis area call for closure of workhouse jail, celebrate dismissal of rioting charges

The proposed 2021 city budget now under review calls for workhouse spending to drop next year to $8.8 million from $16 million due to a reduction in the number of inmates held there.

Krewson said on Facebook on Wednesday that she was proposing an amendment to the 2021 budget further cutting funding to the Workhouse by $860,000. She said she supports investing the money in a program called the Mobile Crisis Prevention Team that pairs officers with mental health workers.

The jail, which has a capacity of 436 people, held 95 inmates Wednesday, according to figures from the city. That's down from 253 as of March 1, before the coronavirus outbreak led to the release of people awaiting charges on less serious crimes.

The Justice Center in downtown St. Louis, with a capacity of 860, held 655 inmates as of Wednesday, up from 649 on March 1.