Protesters march through downtown St. Louis against military action in Iran

Protesters march along Market Street from the Federal Courthouse to the Soldiers Memorial in St. Louis on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. About 150 people took part in the protest where people spoke out against the possibility of a war with Iran. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Air Force veteran Mike Fitzgerald, from Kirkwood, stands with a sign near a protest outside the Federal Courthouse in St. Louis on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. About 150 people took part in the protest where people spoke out against the possibility of a war with Iran. After a few speakers addressed the crowd the protesters marched from the courthouse down Market Street to the Soldiers Memorial. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
"Once we enter war the only thing we can discuss is war. It drowns out all other conversation" says Lisa Winter, of St. Louis, as she addresses the crowd on a megaphone during protest outside the Federal Courthouse in St. Louis on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. About 150 people took part in the protest where people spoke out about the possibility of a war with Iran. After a few speakers addressed the crowd the protesters marched from the courthouse down Market Street to the Soldiers Memorial. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
ST. LOUIS — About 150 protesters marched through downtown St. Louis Saturday afternoon to voice opposition to military action in Iran.
The protest — "Rally Against War With Iran - STL" — started about 12 p.m. with protesters giving speeches outside the office of U.S. Rep. Lacy Clay at the Eagleton Courthouse.
The protest was in part a response to the killing Iran’s top general, Qassem Soleimani, in a U.S. airstrike Friday. The death then prompted the Trump administration to send thousands of troops to the Middle East for more security.
Protesters in St. Louis Saturday gave speeches on the courthouse steps calling on the federal government to avoid war with Iran and asked leaders to send troops back to the U.S.
Protesters then marched down Market Street to the Soldiers Memorial Military Museum where the protest concluded by about 1:30 p.m.
The St. Louis demonstration was one of dozens of organized protests across the country Saturday in response to Soleimani's killing and concerns of escalating conflict.
U.S. Today reports more than 70 protests were planned by anti-war group Act Now to Stop War and End Racism, including demonstrations in Philadelphia, Washington D.C. and Times Square in New York City.
David Carson of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.
