Protesters renew demands to close St. Louis' workhouse jail

The Close the Workhouse campaign continues to push city leaders to cut funding for the Hall Street facility.

The proposed 2021 city budget now under review calls for workhouse spending to drop next year to $8.8 million from $16 million due to a reduction in the number of inmates held there.

The jail, which has a capacity of 436 people, held 95 inmates Wednesday, according to figures from the city. That's down from 253 as of March 1, before the outbreak of the coronavirus led to the release of people awaiting charges on less serious crimes.

The Justice Center in downtown St. Louis, with a capacity of 860, held 655 inmates as of Wednesday, up from 649 on March 1.