Protesters renew demands to close St. Louis' workhouse jail

ST. LOUIS — About 50 people gathered Wednesday to renew longstanding demands for the city to close its Medium Security Institution, which is one of two St. Louis jails and is informally known as the workhouse.
The protesters, organized by the activist group Action STL, marched along metal barricades that lined Hall Street in front of the jail, holding signs and shouting toward police and jail staff who stood guard outside the facility.
Protesters march toward the #Workhouse, calling for it to be shut down. pic.twitter.com/4pzMC1SeVo— Joel Currier (@joelcurrier) June 17, 2020
It's the first such demonstration outside the jail since protests have swept the region and country following the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Inez Bordeaux, a protest organizer with Arch City Defenders, rallied the crowd, promising to continue making demands daily "until the very living, breathing monument to racism and white supremacy is shut down."
"We are coming for our people," Bordeaux told protesters. "The people inside of that building, those are our friends. Those are our neighbors. Those are the people who watch our kids. Those are the people who check us out at Schnucks. Those are the people who cash our checks. That's who's in there."
The protest lasted about 30 minutes before it moved to the steps of City Hall to voice their concerns to Mayor Lyda Krewson.
Kayla Reed, executive director of Action STL, said she had a meeting with Krewson on Wednesday about closing the Workhouse and received no commitment to shut it down. Reed said her organization will continue to keep pressure on city officials in hopes of getting a resolution passed to cut all funding to the jail.
Sarah Watkins, 32, of St. Louis, said closing the jail is important "because the workhouse is symbolism of the systemic policies and racism in this city. A lot of people are in this jail just trying to provide for their families. And we want the workhouse to close because those funds that are used to fund the jail could be used to bring people real public safety like housing, education, schooling, mental health. This doesn't help."
City officials have for years resisted calls to close the jail but advocates claim more than half of the city's 27 aldermen now support its closure.
The Close the Workhouse campaign continues to push city leaders to cut funding for the Hall Street facility.
The proposed 2021 city budget now under review calls for workhouse spending to drop next year to $8.8 million from $16 million due to a reduction in the number of inmates held there.
The jail, which has a capacity of 436 people, held 95 inmates Wednesday, according to figures from the city. That's down from 253 as of March 1, before the outbreak of the coronavirus led to the release of people awaiting charges on less serious crimes.
The Justice Center in downtown St. Louis, with a capacity of 860, held 655 inmates as of Wednesday, up from 649 on March 1.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.