Protesters return to occupy City Hall; separate protest commemorates those killed by police

Friday’s occupation came just hours after the Board of Aldermen voted unanimously in favor of a measure that compels corrections officers to form a plan to close the workhouse. The jail has been widely criticized for having a large portion of inmates that are imprisoned because they can’t afford bail, and it’s also facing several lawsuits that claim mistreatment of prisoners.

On the first morning of the initial occupation, police said two city employees were assaulted when they tried to tow cars from a no-parking zone in front of City Hall. Protesters contended that the move to tow vehicles rather than just ticket them was a “weaponization of parking enforcement” and that the violence was not reflective of the group.

When police last cleared the occupation of City Hall, on Sunday, at least six people were arrested, and police said two officers were injured.

A man was also stabbed at the protest, said Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards, who has said most recent protests in the city have been nonviolent, though he claimed there were several exceptions at the occupation. Edwards also released a statement earlier this week accusing protesters of protesting “fake issues.”