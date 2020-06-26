Protests and commemorations continue across St. Louis region, as Krewson draws ire for reading protesters' addresses

Others honked and waved to protesters in a show of support, but not all welcomed the halted traffic and chants of the demonstrators. One man yelled, “Get a (expletive deleted) job,” and a female driver shouted, “Go home!”

But Brenda Brown, 47, of Chesterfield, said change often comes with a sacrifice.

“What the students wanted to do is send a message that change doesn’t happen unless there is a sacrifice," Brown said. "The sacrifice this afternoon was (for drivers) to wait. George Floyd died in the public, so why would we hide our protest?”

Ferguson commemoration

In honor of a protester and, as those who knew her best called her, a social justice fighter, about 50 people stood in the street for more than an hour in front of Ferguson Police Department Friday evening, shutting down traffic on South Florissant Road.

Debra Kennedy, 59, a well-known Ferguson protester and critic of the police, died June 12. Her cause of death as of Friday was unknown, according to family members.

In the parking lot across the street from the police station, family and friends recalled fond memories of Kennedy before releasing balloons in her honor.