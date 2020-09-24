Protests erupt in St. Louis, nationwide after grand jury declines to charge Louisville police in Breonna Taylor death

Prior to the fire, protesters marched from the old courthouse building to City Hall, where they took down barricades in front of the building. The barricades were originally put up when protesters from OccupyCityHallSTL camped out over the summer to call for the mayor’s resignation.

Police quickly replaced the barricades as protesters headed to Washington Avenue, then back to the courthouse.

“We’re here in support of Louisville and because there are several Breonna Taylors in St. Louis, and we are fed up. We’re tired of seeing it,” said Bishop Derrick Robinson, a leader of local protest group RespectUs.

Earlier Wednesday, Robinson helped gather protesters outside police headquarters in Florissant, where an ex-detective was charged over the summer with assault and armed criminal action after he was caught on video running over a man during a chase. Protesters said they didn't want what happened in Louisville — what they see as a lack of police accountability — to happen in Florissant, too.