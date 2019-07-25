ST. LOUIS — A public visitation and funeral service will be held for Alexandria “Ally” Kostial, a 21-year-old Lindbergh High School graduate police say was murdered by a fellow Ole Miss student.
Her father, Keith Kostial of Sunset Hills, posted the arrangements on his Facebook page.
A visitation will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Concordia Lutheran Church in Kirkwood, 505 S. Kirkwood Road. A funeral service will take place there at 10 a.m. Saturday. St. Louis Cremation is handling the arrangements.
She is survived by her parents, Keith and Cindy, and her brother, Andrew, according to her obituary.
A deputy from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department on patrol found Kostial’s body on Saturday morning at Buford’s Ridge, a remote area with a fishing camp where many visitors ride ATVs when the water is low, according to WLBT-TV, the NBC affiliate serving Jackson, Mississippi.
Brandon A. Theesfeld, 22, of Texas was formally charged with the murder at a hearing Tuesday morning before before Lafayette County Circuit Court Judge Andrew Howorth.
Like Kostial, her accused killer also was a student in the School of Business Administration at the University of Mississippi in Oxford. He has been suspended from the university, according to officials there.
Mississippi officials have not commented on any motive in the killing, but Kostial’s friends have said the two had an on-again, off-again romantic relationship.