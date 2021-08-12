Public safety director outlines $20 million request for upgrades to St. Louis jail

ST. LOUIS — The City Justice Center could need as much as $20 million in renovations, including fixes for faulty cell locks, Public Safety Director Dan Isom told a citizen advisory committee on Thursday.
During a meeting of the Citizens Advisory Committee for Capital Expenditures, Isom said about 70% of the $19.5 million requested should go toward cell locks and a new control system for the downtown jail.
Both the city's capital funds and money from the American Rescue Plan Act could fund the upgrades, according to the city’s budget director, Paul Payne.
Isom said some of the upgrade were necessary because of damage by inmates during multiple uprisings over the past nine months. Residents pressed Isom about making the jail a more humane place for inmates — which they said led to the uprisings — but Isom pushed to prioritize security.
“I would argue if you don't have control in terms of locks and doors on the facility, then not only is it a danger to corrections officers, it's a danger to detainees as well,” he said. "Our ability to make sure everyone is safe is our primary responsibility."
This advisory committee makes recommendations for the capital budget to the city's overall capital committee. Capital funds, under control of the comptroller, derive from income generated from the sale of city assets. The six-member committee includes appointments from the Board of Aldermen and Board of Estimate and Apportionment.
Population at the jail is at a historic low, Isom said, which city data also supports as current population listed on the city's website is about 551, most of whom Isom said are high-risk inmates.