Public's help sought after Black Jack man found dead outside Sauget nightclub

Updated Monday night with Major Case Squad statement

SAUGET — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is asking for the public's help in identifying several people believed to have been in the area of a nightclub where a fatal shooting occurred on Sunday.

Police officers found a 29-year-old Black Jack man dead early Sunday morning in the overflow parking lot of the Oz Night Club in the 300 block of Monsanto Avenue.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. later confirmed Jonathan Brown died of a gunshot wound to the head. Police were called to the area about 6:45 a.m. Sunday, and Dye said Brown was pronounced dead at 10:30 a.m.

On Monday night, the Major Case Squad tweeted a series of photos of people "believed to have been in the area when the shooting occurred."

Anyone with information on the case or the individuals shown in the photos is asked to call the Sauget Police Department at 618-332-6500, St. Clair County police dispatchers at 618-825-2681 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.