Public's help sought in fatal shooting outside Madison Meat Market

MADISON — A team of regional investigators was called in Friday to help solve a homicide that occurred late Thursday outside the Madison Meat Market.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis on Friday said police were called to the area around 11 p.m., where they found 28-year-old Reginald P. Beasley III suffering from a gunshot wound in a car in the parking lot.

The East St. Louis man was taken to a hospital but later died, police said.

A second man in the car had also been shot but was treated and released from the hospital.

The Major Case Squad on Friday was asking the public to help them identify a suspect car in the case. It is a black vehicle, possibly with a white spot on the hood.

Anyone with information on the shooting or vehicle can contact the Major Case Squad at 618-876-7182. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).