 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Public's help sought to identify human remains found in Coldwater Creek
0 comments

Public's help sought to identify human remains found in Coldwater Creek

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police released details about human remains that were found earlier this month in Coldwater Creek in north St. Louis County in the hope that the public can help identify the man.

St. Louis County officers responded Oct. 8 to the 6700 block of Finchdale Court for a report of human remains. They were located in Coldwater Creek, not far from the intersection of North U.S. Highway 67 and Missouri Highway 367, police said.

On Friday, police released what they have learned about the remains: They belonged to a man who was between 6 feet and 6 feet, 6 inches tall. He had a previously broken ankle that had since healed, and wore a size 10 1/2 Skechers sneaker that was dark gray and black.

The St. Louis County medical examiner believes the remains likely had been in the water for three to eight weeks.

St. Louis County police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 636-529-8210. To remain anonymous and potentially receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Up for Discussion: What to do next with the failed Loop Trolley?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News