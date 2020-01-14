Push to begin at Board of Aldermen to close city workhouse

ST. LOUIS — A measure aimed at spurring more pressure to close the city workhouse will be submitted at Friday’s meeting of the Board of Aldermen.
Alderman Dan Guenther, D-9th Ward, said Tuesday said he and at least six other aldermen will file a resolution calling on the city’s top fiscal body — the Board of Estimate and Apportionment — to cut off funding for the Hall Street corrections facility when the next fiscal year begins in July.
“We are going to be asking them to take a look at this $16 million (a year) that is being invested in the workhouse and invest it in our people,” Guenther said, referring to other city services.
Guenther said efforts are underway to try to convince eight other aldermen to sign on. That would add to 15, a majority on the 29-member board. The city budget requires approval by both the aldermanic and estimate boards.
Guenther spoke at a rally in the City Hall rotunda drawing about 50 people, including many with activist groups who have been pushing in recent years to close the facility — formally called the city Medium Security Institution.
“The workhouse is a stain on the city of St. Louis,” said Kayla Reed, director of Action St. Louis. “For decades, it has devastated families.”
Speakers recounted arguments that conditions at the 54-year-old facility are inhumane and that many pre-trial detainees held here could be released on bail or held at the city’s newer jail downtown. They also called on the city to end contracts to house federal prisoners at the downtown jail, freeing up space there.
Mayor Lyda Krewson in a statement reiterated her position that the city doesn’t have the capacity to close the workhouse “based on our current detainee population.”
She said it currently houses “almost exclusively individuals on serious felony charges" that prosecutors "have deemed necessary to be held.” The mayor added that during her tenure, the city has spent more than $5.5 million to vastly improve the facility.
Among those speaking at the rally to close the workhouse was Alderman Cara Spencer, D-20th Ward, who on Monday became Krewson’s first announced challenger in next year’s Democratic mayoral primary.
Statements of support were read on behalf of another possible mayoral candidate, City Treasurer Tishaura Jones, and of Comptroller Darlene Green and Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner.
The organizing group, the Close the Workhouse campaign, also released a 12-page report detailing their concerns about the facility and how the city could close it and redirect the money funding it.