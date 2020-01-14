Push to begin at Board of Aldermen to close city workhouse

ST. LOUIS — A measure aimed at spurring more pressure to close the city workhouse will be submitted at Friday’s meeting of the Board of Aldermen.

Alderman Dan Guenther, D-9th Ward, said Tuesday said he and at least six other aldermen will file a resolution calling on the city’s top fiscal body — the Board of Estimate and Apportionment — to cut off funding for the Hall Street corrections facility when the next fiscal year begins in July.

“We are going to be asking them to take a look at this $16 million (a year) that is being invested in the workhouse and invest it in our people,” Guenther said, referring to other city services.

Guenther said efforts are underway to try to convince eight other aldermen to sign on. That would add to 15, a majority on the 29-member board. The city budget requires approval by both the aldermanic and estimate boards.

Guenther spoke at a rally in the City Hall rotunda drawing about 50 people, including many with activist groups who have been pushing in recent years to close the facility — formally called the city Medium Security Institution.