Push to toughen penalties on fentanyl dealers advances in Missouri Senate

JEFFERSON CITY — A Senate panel endorsed legislation Monday to make trafficking fentanyl punishable by at least five years in prison.

The proposal would make it a class B felony to knowingly distribute, manufacture, or attempt to distribute or manufacture more than 10 milligrams of fentanyl or any of its derivatives.

A class B felony carries a prison sentence of five to 15 years.

The measure is one provision of an omnibus crime package that includes the creation of a witness protection program that could be used by sheriffs and prosecutors.

Under the legislation, distributing or manufacturing 20 or more milligrams of fentanyl, or attempting to do so, would be a class A felony, which carries a prison sentence of 10-30 years.

Fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid painkiller, is used legally for treating pain caused by advanced cancer, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But the drug is also used illegally, and can be mixed with heroin without a user’s knowledge.