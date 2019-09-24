ST. LOUIS — The aldermanic Public Safety Committee on Tuesday endorsed boosting by $5 million the money allotted for a new violence prevention effort in the city.
The measure would increase to $7 million the total allocated by the city to violence prevention initiatives such as Cure Violence.
Under the Cure Violence approach, residents in targeted neighborhoods are trained in crisis intervention and are sent out try to get people at a high risk of violence from carrying out shootings.
"We've had 149 murders in our city plus another four just last night," said the bill's sponsor, Aldermanic President Lewis Reed. "We have to...bring something new in place that can address these things at their core."
The bill, which now goes to the full board, specifies that the $5 million would go to a program affiliated with the Chicago-based Cure Violence organization.
Reed said the overall $7 million would cover most of the $8 million needed to fund Cure Violence efforts in the city over the next three years. He expressed confidence that the city could come up with the remainder during that period.
The committee at Reed's request amended his bill to reduce the added amount to $5 million from $8 million and also specified that the city health department would oversee the effort.
Reed said the health agency would work with aldermen and the city public safety director on implementing the program.