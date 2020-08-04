Quadruple shooting leaves woman dead, three people injured in north St. Louis

A quadruple shooting early Tuesday in north St. Louis left a woman dead and three other people hospitalized.

The shooting was about 12:45 a.m. Tuesday near Semple Avenue and Bircher Boulevard.

The four people, all in their 20s, were shot in a vehicle, police said. The woman died at the scene. Two men were stable and a fourth victim was in critical condition, authorities said.

Police didn't release any more details about the killing.

The scene was on the border of the Mark Twain I-70 Industrial neighborhood and the Walnut Park East neighborhood. The Walnut Park East neighborhood has already seen 9 homicides this year and is a focus of an anti-violence campaign that began last week.

St. Louis had at least 157 homicides this year, as of Monday, compared to 114 during the same time last year.

Check back for updates.

