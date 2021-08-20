Rake attack that cost Chesterfield McDonald's manager an eye nets 15-year prison term

CLAYTON — A St. Louis man convicted last month of attacking the manager of a Chesterfield McDonald's restaurant and costing the victim an eye was sentenced Friday to 15 years in prison.

St. Louis County Circuit Judge Ellen "Nellie" Ribaudo gave Kendell R. Cooks the prison term for assaulting a man with a rake in 2019 in retaliation for the firing of Cooks' daughter from the restaurant.

After a bench trial in June, Ribaudo found Cooks guilty of first-degree assault, armed criminal action and property damage. Cooks, 38, was charged with attacking Jeffrey Jackson, then a manager at the McDonald's at 13559 Olive Boulevard, on Jan. 9, 2019. A couple of hours after Cooks' daughter was fired, Cooks confronted Jackson at the restaurant.

Cooks and several others arrived in two vehicles and blocked Jackson's Honda CR-V, where Jackson was sitting during a work break, according to Ribaudo's ruling. Cooks picked up a 5-foot-long wooden and metal rake, smashed Jackson's driver's side window and struck Jackson several times in the head and arms. Part of the encounter was recorded by a dashboard camera in Jackson's car.

Cooks testified that he was angry because he believed Jackson had struck Cooks' daughter as she was being escorted off the job, the order says. He said he did not intend to assault anyone.

