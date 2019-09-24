EAST ST. LOUIS — An East St. Louis rapper was fatally shot at a gas station here Monday night.
Cedric M. Gooden, 26, was shot at a Mobil gas station at 84th and State Streets, St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye said Tuesday. Gooden was pronounced dead at the Memorial Hospital emergency room at 10:44 p.m., Dye said.
Gooden, whose stage name was Cold Kase, released the album Rappin' Like I'm Trappin' on iTunes in 2016 and Mont Baby, Vol. 1 this year. He also appeared in local shows.
Among the Mont Baby tracks is "Be Safe," which includes the line, “No matter what you do, man, always keep a pair of eyes in the back of your head.”
Gooden's relatives could not be immediately reached for comment Tuesday, but his father told KTVI that he hoped surveillance cameras at the statoin captured an image of the suspect.