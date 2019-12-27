Reclaiming a home: Vigil honors victims of Bethalto triple slaying

John McMillian

Teresa Ferguson, John McMillian's mother and a local piano teacher, said her son was a loving person who faced serious problems in life.

McMillian, 32, had a drug addiction and battled mental illness, though he told his mother he was 100 days clean the last time she saw him, she said. She took him that day to try on clothes she would buy him for Christmas and she could tell he was clear-headed, Ferguson said.

"I want people to know my son had a lot of potential, he was caring in a way I don't think everyone understands," she said. "But he was fighting against a lot."

He was legally blind and always wore thick glasses when he was a kid, she said. And when McMillian was about 20, his mother's brother, Timothy Cunningham, killed his wife. Cunningham would eventually be sentenced to life in prison. Ferguson then raised her brother's two children.

Facing tragedy again during the holidays has been devastating, Ferguson said.

She remembers how her son loved to play the guitar, especially the songs "Love Me Do" and "Lean on Me." She's holding close a simple note he wrote the last time he stayed with her: "Mom, I will be home at 6 or 7 at the latest. Love you."