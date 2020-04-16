Recognize these shoes? STL police still trying to identify teen girl killed in north city

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police still don't know the identity of teenage girl killed in the city Tuesday night, but are hoping someone might be able to recognize her by her Nike tennis shoes.

Police say the girl was between 14 and 16 years old. She was found dead with a gunshot wound about 10:25 p.m. in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood in the 2800 block of Franklin Avenue.

Hoping to figure out the teen's identify, police released photos Thursday of red-and-grey Nike sneakers covered in a doodle design and green pants the girl was wearing when she was found.

She is 5'6 and 116 pounds with black medium-length braided hair, police said. She was also wearing a black Nike zip-up hooded jacket, a red t-shirt and grey sweatpants underneath her green cargo pants.

Police said they don't know who killed her.

The teen's was at least the 39th homicide of the year in St. Louis.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371. People can also remain anonymous and possibly receive a reward by contacting CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.