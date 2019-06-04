ST. LOUIS COUNTY • The Red Cross announced Tuesday that it had opened a shelter in south St. Louis County in response to flooding in the area. Eight shelters are now open across the state, according to the Red Cross.
The shelter is at the Kennedy Recreation Center at 6050 Wells Road. The Red Cross encourages people needing shelter for pets to call 314-615-9500.
Earlier, the Red Cross opened a shelter at St. John United Church of Christ at 405 South 5th Street in St. Charles. Residents can enter the facility from 517 Jackson Street.
Residents coming to the shelters are encouraged to bring several changes of clothing, bedding, toiletries, medication and items for children.
For more information, go to redcross.org/shelter, download the free Red Cross Emergency App or call 1-800-733-2767.