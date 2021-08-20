Reduced muny court fines for getting COVID vaccine is latest St. Louis incentive

ST. LOUIS — Reduced fines for some St. Louis Municipal Court offenders is the latest incentive to be offered by city officials to try to get people vaccinated against COVID-19.

As part of an annual warrant forgiveness program, judges will trim up to $100 from fines and court costs for defendants with proof of full vaccination who appear at the court during the two-day event from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. next Friday and Saturday, Aug. 27-28.

Vaccinations also will be available those days at the court, at 1520 Market Street.

Administrative Judge Newton McCoy said details have yet to be worked out but that it's possible that defendants getting the first COVID shot of a two-shot sequence at the event will receive a smaller credit on amounts owed the court.

Under the warrant forgiveness program, defendants with outstanding bench warrants can appear without facing arrest and pay their fines. Such warrants are issued for people who haven't shown up for scheduled court appearances.

Unlike similar municipal court programs in the past, this year's amnesty will not exclude people charged with driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident or prostitution.