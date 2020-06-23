Reed, Blunt violated users' free speech on Facebook and Twitter, lawsuits claim

Mary Goodman, Reed's legislative director, said neither she nor Reed were aware Felts was blocked on Twitter until a Post-Dispatch reporter called Tuesday about the lawsuit. Of Felts being blocked, Goodman it "seems like a minor issue" that "can literally be fixed at the click of a button."

"She could have notified us in multiple ways, but if using taxpayer money to file a lawsuit is the route she'd prefer, she's welcome to do that," Goodman said. "But we could just as easily unblock her."

A similar lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District accused Blunt of hiding Union resident Dennis Enloe's critical comments on Blunt's Facebook page.

Enloe's lawsuit claims at least two of his comments were hidden from Blunt's Facebook page last year. One of them, the lawsuit claims, was on Aug. 31 when Enloe said of the senator's visit to an Osborn, Missouri, farm: “Another mass shooting and Senator Blunt show us cows. Will it ever be time to care about our murdered children? Will it ever be time face this gun violence?”