Reed, Blunt violated users' free speech on Facebook and Twitter, lawsuits claim

ST. LOUIS — Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed and U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt are violating the First Amendment rights of constituents through their official social media accounts, according to two federal lawsuits filed Tuesday.
The American Civil Liberties Union and the Washington University law school's First Amendment clinic filed the suits on behalf of Sarah Felts of St. Louis and Dennis Enloe of Union, Missouri.
“The fact that a public official disagrees with you on an issue doesn’t mean they can silence you,” Tony Rothert, legal director of the ACLU of Missouri, said in a news release Tuesday. “That holds true whether you’re speaking out in a public park, at a town hall meeting, or on social media.”
Felts' suit filed in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District alleged that Reed's Twitter account, @PresReed, blocked Felts' account from his page "because she made a post that was critical of President Reed's actions and policies." As a result, Felts' suit claimed, "Reed has prevented Ms. Felts from participating in public discourse in a government-controlled public forum."
Felts' lawsuit accuses Reed of blocking Felts on Jan. 26, 2019, after Felts responded on Twitter to a tweet by a St. Louis activist group about closing the St. Louis Medium Security Institution, one of two jails in St. Louis that is commonly called the workhouse.
Mary Goodman, Reed's legislative director, said neither she nor Reed were aware Felts was blocked on Twitter until a Post-Dispatch reporter called Tuesday about the lawsuit. Of Felts being blocked, Goodman it "seems like a minor issue" that "can literally be fixed at the click of a button."
"She could have notified us in multiple ways, but if using taxpayer money to file a lawsuit is the route she'd prefer, she's welcome to do that," Goodman said. "But we could just as easily unblock her."
A similar lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District accused Blunt of hiding Union resident Dennis Enloe's critical comments on Blunt's Facebook page.
Enloe's lawsuit claims at least two of his comments were hidden from Blunt's Facebook page last year. One of them, the lawsuit claims, was on Aug. 31 when Enloe said of the senator's visit to an Osborn, Missouri, farm: “Another mass shooting and Senator Blunt show us cows. Will it ever be time to care about our murdered children? Will it ever be time face this gun violence?”
According to the lawsuit, Blunt also hid Enloe's Oct. 22's response to Blunt's statement on Facebook saying U.S. House Democrats' efforts to impeach President Donald Trump lacked fairness and transparency. Enloe's comment was that, "You are good at following orders."
Both of Enloe's comments were hidden because of their political views, the lawsuit contends.
A spokesperson for Blunt could not be reached Tuesday.
A federal appeals court in Manhattan last year upheld a lower court ruling that Trump uses Twitter to conduct official business and had therefore violated the First Amendment by blocking some Twitter users.
