Regional board plans area-wide 'crime summit' in spring

ST. LOUIS — A board made up of many of the St. Louis area's top elected officials plans to hold a "crime summit" in the spring to discuss ways of dealing with the issue across the metro region.

Details have yet to be worked out but the East-West Gateway Council of Governments is looking at holding the day-long event in late March or early April.

The council's executive director, Jim Wild, told the council Wednesday that he is trying to line up police leaders, prosecutors, school officials, academic experts and representatives of Greater St. Louis Inc. — a local business group — to take part.

Wild also has said officials from other metro areas similar to the St. Louis area might be invited to relate how they have dealt with crime.

"This will be more of a holistic approach to figure out ... what the issue is," Wild said. "All this is subject to tweaking. We're trying to figure out availability of people and organizations."

The summit idea was proposed at a council meeting Oct. 26 by St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones, a Democrat, and endorsed then by the council's chairman at the time, Jefferson County Executive Dennis Gannon, a Republican.

Jones at that meeting said an in-person gathering could address crime's root causes, the resources to fight it and change the rest of the country's view of the St. Louis area.

That session was held just two days after a student and a teacher were killed in a shooting at a campus in the city shared by two high schools.

Jones said she had been planning to bring up the crime summit idea prior to the school shooting but that incident "makes it that much more prevalent and important."

Jones also said then that "some have been very vocal in recent months and weeks about what's wrong with the city" and "it's a good time for us to have this conversation."

A few weeks earlier, Jones and another council member, St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann, a Republican, had clashed over Ehlmann's advocacy of returning the St. Louis police department to control by a state-appointed police board.

A hearing was held in Jefferson City on Wednesday on a bill to repeal local control of the city department. A lobbyist for St. Charles County government was among those speaking in favor, while Robert Tracy, the Jones administration's recently-hired police chief, opposed the measure.

Jones and Ehlmann didn't comment on the city police-related bill or the upcoming summit at Wednesday's Gateway Council meeting.

The planned crime summit wouldn't be the first of its kind here.

For example, in 2019, Jones' predecessor as mayor, Lyda Krewson, met with St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, Gov. Mike Parson, the city and county police chiefs, the Missouri Highway Patrol superintendent and the state and city public safety directors to try to come up with anti-crime strategies.

The Gateway Council also includes top officials with each of the metro area's other counties and various others such as the St. Louis aldermanic president, the mayors of East St. Louis and Fairview Heights and a representative from the county councils in St. Louis and St. Charles counties.