 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Registered offender found guilty of sexual misconduct in Clayton
0 comments

Registered offender found guilty of sexual misconduct in Clayton

{{featured_button_text}}

CLAYTON — A registered sex offender from Fredericktown, Missouri, will be sentenced Feb. 3 after a St. Louis County judge this week found him guilty of masturbating in an alley in September behind a Clayton home.

Judge Amanda McNelley on Tuesday found David Miller, 63, guilty of first-degree sexual misconduct, a misdemeanor.

Miller stood trial via video before the judge Dec. 15 on a charge that he was naked and masturbating Sept. 8 in the alley in the 6600 block of San Bonita Avenue near Concordia Seminary.

Miller, whose criminal history includes convictions in the 1980s for rape and sexual misconduct in West Memphis, Arkansas, told police he was masturbating while watching a woman doing yard work.

Miller faces up to a year in jail and a fine of up to $2,000.

David Miller

David Miller, a registered sex offender, was charged in St. Louis County Circuit Court with a misdemeanor count of sexual misconduct.
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports