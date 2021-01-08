Registered offender found guilty of sexual misconduct in Clayton

CLAYTON — A registered sex offender from Fredericktown, Missouri, will be sentenced Feb. 3 after a St. Louis County judge this week found him guilty of masturbating in an alley in September behind a Clayton home.

Judge Amanda McNelley on Tuesday found David Miller, 63, guilty of first-degree sexual misconduct, a misdemeanor.

Miller stood trial via video before the judge Dec. 15 on a charge that he was naked and masturbating Sept. 8 in the alley in the 6600 block of San Bonita Avenue near Concordia Seminary.

Miller, whose criminal history includes convictions in the 1980s for rape and sexual misconduct in West Memphis, Arkansas, told police he was masturbating while watching a woman doing yard work.

Miller faces up to a year in jail and a fine of up to $2,000.

