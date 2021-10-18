Registered sex offender admits new sex crimes in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A registered sex offender pleaded guilty in federal court here Monday to distribution of child porn and enticement of a child.

Nicholas Matthew Ray, 32, admitted as part of his guilty plea to sending child porn to someone he'd met online. He also arranged to have sex with that man and a 14-year-old boy, not knowing that both were being portrayed online by a St. Louis County police investigator.

That investigator, pretending to be a 20-year-old man interested in taboo porn, was contacted by Ray on the dating app Grindr.

Ray was arrested when he showed up at a Brentwood hotel room intending to meet the 20-year-old and the teen for sex, Ray's plea agreement says.

Ray is scheduled to be sentenced in January, and is subject to a 15-year mandatory minimum prison sentence for the child porn charge. In 2014, he was convicted in St. Charles County Circuit Court of possession of child pornography, and served three years in prison.

